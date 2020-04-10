Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund | KOB 4
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 10, 2020 07:51 AM
Created: April 10, 2020 07:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's former Gov. Bill Richardson has partnered with the New Mexico Children's Foundation and Molina Healthcare to bring essential medical supplies to the Navajo Nation. 

“The Navajo people face an unprecedented challenge as coronavirus spreads through the Nation,” Richardson said. “Working with our partner organizations, we want to assist in the purchase, delivery, and distribution of critical medical supplies to the Navajo people.”

The fund has begun purchasing masks, gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to deliver to families and clinics within the Navajo Nation.

They say they will be partnering with Navajo organizations, clinics, and volunteers on the ground that have established a distribution infrastructure for food, water, and emergency supplies. 

For those interested in donating, visit the New Mexico Children's Foundation website or mail a check to: 

  • New Mexico Children's Foundation
    PO Box 8182
    Santa Fe, NM 87504
    Please indicate Richardson Navajo Fund in the memo line

As of Thursday, the Navajo Nation Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have reported a total of 558 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths due to the virus. The Navajo Nation will be under a 57-hour weekend curfew beginning Friday at 8 p.m.


