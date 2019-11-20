Former head football coach accused of stealing from players appears in court

Students said Roanhaus would punish players by making them run because the culprit would not come forward.

“Finally we were like, ‘We are going to find who's doing it’ so we set up a video obviously and we saw him obviously stealing from us,” said Miyamura senior Jordan Stewart.

Video footage set up by the players showed Roanhaus allegedly taking $40 and shoving it into his sock.

After learning the truth, players were left feeling hurt and embarrassed.

“Just why? Like honestly why. We are kids,” Sean Matthews said.

"He lied to our face when we asked about it,” Stewart said.

Roanhaus is accused of one count of larceny.

Roanhaus' attorney said Roanhaus has been having a hard time finding a job, so he requested checking into court by phone for his next hearing.

The judge granted the request.

“It's just an injustice this man has these boys trust and he does this to them and now he gets to find a job because he can't get a job here. Who trusts him? We don't. These boys don't. These boys have their lives to him for all these months and he steals from them and he gets to walk free ,” said Emily Marcus, mother of one of the players.

Law enforcement officials are also investigating Roanhaus’ ties to the school track fundraiser.

State officials said they may add additional misdemeanors to the case, but it is unclear if they are related to the missing money from the track team fundraiser.

Roanhaus will appear in court again for a pre-trial hearing. The date for that hearing has not been released yet.