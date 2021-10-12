Former homeless man feeds displaced in Coronado Park

"These people need to be treated like humans. And we don't do that often,” Morgan said.

He goes to Coronado Park about three times a year to feed the homeless there. He spends money out of his own pocket to make soup, pasta, and other dishes.

"It shouldn't be this way to begin with,” he said. “It's enriching to be here to help them, but I feel heartbroken. We're sick of this."

People in the park said the hot meal is a blessing.

"Oh gosh, it's all from the man upstairs,” said Jovan Begay, who has been living in the park for about five months.

"It means everything,” said another woman who has lived there on and off for three years. “It's amazing that people come out and care about us."

Morgan said he hopes that a business will sponsor him, so he can get to the park more often. Long term, he said he would love to also get a permit from the city to put on a concert or other events.

"They're no different than we are,” said Morgan. “Being displaced now does not define your future."