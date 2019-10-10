Former hotel employee accused of embezzlement

Documents show that she was let go “due to the suspicion that she was selling pain pills/narcotics to another employee on camera.”

Santa Fe Police started investigating in May after the hotel’s financial manager contacted them.

The financial manager told investigators “he believed Ms. Lovato has been depositing only the deposit slips into the safe and pocketing the cash.”

Law enforcement officials believe that Lovato embezzled from deposit slips, the hotel vault and money drawer bags.

She is scheduled to appear in court later this month to face her embezzlement charge.

KOB 4 reached out to the Eldorado Hotel regarding Lovato’s allegations. A hotel spokesperson said they had no comment.