Former judge sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to DWI
Marian Camacho
March 14, 2019 12:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former district court judge Deborah Walker pleaded guilty to DWI in court Thursday with a State Supreme Court judge overseeing the proceedings.
Walker will not spend any time behind bars. Instead, she was sentenced to one year of probation.
Walker was arrested back in January following a crash on Candelaria near Rio Grande. Police say she was one of the drivers involved in the crash and failed field sobriety tests at the scene.
She retired from the bench a short time later.
