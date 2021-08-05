Former Las Vegas mayor sentenced to 18 months of probation

On Friday, the judge determined both convictions were basically the same, so three years in prison was off the table.

Gurule-Giron's lawyer called three of the former mayor's close friends to ask for a lighter sentencing. All three asked for the charges to be dismissed. Gurule-Giron did not address the court.

Judge Aragon gave the Gurule-Giron 18 months probation. She was also ordered to make a public apology and write a letter of apology to any employees or contractors who were affected.

Now, the former mayor has to meet with a parole officer to finalize the terms of her probation and to set up community service hours.

