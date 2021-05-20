Former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron found guilty in corruption trial

The jury was left to decide whether the mayor violated ethical principles of public service, and if she solicited or received illegal kickbacks. Essentially – did the mayor abuse her power? Did she personally benefit after her contractor boyfriend got the city contracts in question? The jury decided she was guilty of both.

Each count is a fourth degree felony, carrying up to 18 months in prison.

Gurule-Giron did not testify in her own defense. In fact, her attorney did not put forward any witnesses or evidence in her defense. The state put forward 13 witnesses this week.

