Former Lobo quarterback acquitted in indecent exposure case

The charge was refiled in 2020, but the jury reached a unanimous verdict of not guilty last week.

The woman told police that Jones drove past her several times while she was in the Cornell Parking Structure. A criminal complaint states that the woman asked the driver, "are you good?" and he replied, “no, can you give me 10 seconds."

The woman said she approached the vehicle and noticed the man masturbating. She reported the incident to UNM Police. She told them that she recognized Jones from social medial posts.

UNM Police said the license plate, which was seen on surveillance video, matched the vehicle belonging to Jones.