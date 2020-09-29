Former Lobo quarterback acquitted in indecent exposure case

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 29, 2020 08:15 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 08:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former UNM quarterback Sheriron Jones has been acquitted of indecent exposure after a one day trial.
A woman had accused Jones of exposing himself to her on campus in October.
Shortly after the charge was filed, UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie made the announcement that Jones was suspended indefinitely. However, he did not specify a reason for the suspension.
The case was dismissed in December when the court was informed that a key witness had declined to testify.
The charge was refiled in 2020, but the jury reached a unanimous verdict of not guilty last week.
The woman told police that Jones drove past her several times while she was in the Cornell Parking Structure. A criminal complaint states that the woman asked the driver, "are you good?" and he replied, “no, can you give me 10 seconds."
The woman said she approached the vehicle and noticed the man masturbating. She reported the incident to UNM Police. She told them that she recognized Jones from social medial posts.
UNM Police said the license plate, which was seen on surveillance video, matched the vehicle belonging to Jones.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company