Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event

Casa Rondeña’s owner said he’s been opening his doors to people with various political points of view for years.

“We have been supporting anybody who wants to speak, anybody who wants to use our constitutional right for free speech ever since this place came to into being,” John Calvin said.

Calvin said he even hosted an event for former Democratic Governor Bill Richardson, who Denish served under.

“Wine has been something that brings people together for literally thousands and thousands of years,” Calvin said.

Calvin said his critics are being unfair to a small business that caters to all views.

“That hurts my heart because we're a small family organization and to have someone organize a boycott is very painful," he said.