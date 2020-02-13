Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: February 13, 2020 09:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A former congressional intern to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham while she was a U.S. congresswoman has been arrested in connection with vandalism at the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico.

Court documents show Cameron Chase McCall was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

Video footage showed a man early Saturday morning spray-paint the words “still traitors” on the building.

McCall's attorney said her client didn't do what he's accused of doing, and the case was poorly investigated.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki condemned the vandalism.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

