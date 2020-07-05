Former Mark Pardo employee said salons are not doing enough to keep people safe

The former employee said she brought up her concerns to management and went as far as contacting the health department, but nothing was done to fix the issue.

KOB 4 reached out to Mark Gonzales, owner of Mark Pardo salons, to ask about the response time to notifying customers and employees about the positive test at his West Side location.

?“We acted immediately as soon as we got this information because we have to follow guidelines. There are no guidelines from the CDC or the governor in response to notification. The employee that notified us was not on the premises and we took action the minute we had the information," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said all of his locations are following reduced capacity guidelines from the state. Employees wear masks and every customers has their temperature checked and are asked health-related questions before an appointment.

No one who came into contact with the COVID-positive worker at the West Side location has also tested positive.

