Former mayor of Santa Fe dies

"Today, CHRISTUS St Vincent learned that our loved and greatly admired friend and colleague, Javier Gonzales, passed away peacefully. During his time at Christus. St. Vincent, Javier’s leadership and contributions to the work of our mission exemplified our core values of excellence and compassion. We are better for his having contributed to our mission, and we will be less without him. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Gonzales was elected in 2014 – making history as Santa Fe's first openly gay mayor. He served one term, deciding in 2018 that he wanted to spend more time with his family.