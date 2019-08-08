Former Miss New Mexico executive faces fraud, embezzlement charges

Miss New Mexico's former Executive Director Greg Smith has been indicted for stealing and mismanaging more than $21,000 in scholarship money. The money was intended for young women like Chavez.

"He used some of those funds to buy semen that comes from a bull for his breeding business, rather than give that in a scholarship for a New Mexican," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "That's insulting."

Balderas told KOB 4 Smith now faces 18 charges, including fraud and embezzlement.

"They even charged him with racketeering which means that he converted a pageant organization into a criminal organization," Balderas said.

As for Chavez, she's searching for accountability.

"Justice. He's a grown adult, he knows what he did," Chavez said. "Hopefully he'll be held accountable for his actions."

The attorney general also has a message for lawmakers – he wants to see more accountability and oversight for organizations, especially ones that work with youth.