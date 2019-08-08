Former Miss New Mexico executive faces fraud, embezzlement charges | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former Miss New Mexico executive faces fraud, embezzlement charges

Nathan O'Neal
August 08, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former executive for the Miss New Mexico organization will face charges for mishandling tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money. Greg Smith was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. 

Advertisement

For former Miss New Mexico Stephanie Chavez, her crowning moment in 2016 quickly turned into royal disappointment. 

"Shortly after I was crowned, I started noticing red flags," Chavez said. 

Miss New Mexico's former Executive Director Greg Smith has been indicted for stealing and mismanaging more than $21,000 in scholarship money. The money was intended for young women like Chavez. 

"He used some of those funds to buy semen that comes from a bull for his breeding business, rather than give that in a scholarship for a New Mexican," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "That's insulting."

Balderas told KOB 4 Smith now faces 18 charges, including fraud and embezzlement.

"They even charged him with racketeering which means that he converted a pageant organization into a criminal organization," Balderas said.

As for Chavez, she's searching for accountability.

"Justice. He's a grown adult, he knows what he did," Chavez said. "Hopefully he'll be held accountable for his actions." 

The attorney general also has a message for lawmakers – he wants to see more accountability and oversight for organizations, especially ones that work with youth. 

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: August 08, 2019 06:46 PM
Created: August 08, 2019 03:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data
New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data
Man accused of disposing of dog's body after woman allegedly threw it out of window
Man accused of disposing of dog's body after woman allegedly threw it out of window
Autopsy shows FBI agent shot man 8 times in Albuquerque
undefined
APD: Body found near UNM campus
APD: Body found near UNM campus
Chevel Shepherd lands lead role in her first feature film
Chevel Shepherd lands lead role in her first feature film
Advertisement




Former Miss New Mexico executive faces fraud, embezzlement charges
Former Miss New Mexico executive faces fraud, embezzlement charges
New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data
New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data
Senator finally receives data about NM marijuana incarcerations
Senator finally receives data about NM marijuana incarcerations
Police arrest accomplice in car wash murder, still searching for shooter
Jeremiah Abalos
Arrests on the rise at reopened border checkpoints
Arrests on the rise at reopened border checkpoints