Former Miss New Mexico executive faces fraud, embezzlement charges
August 08, 2019 06:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former executive for the Miss New Mexico organization will face charges for mishandling tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money. Greg Smith was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.
For former Miss New Mexico Stephanie Chavez, her crowning moment in 2016 quickly turned into royal disappointment.
"Shortly after I was crowned, I started noticing red flags," Chavez said.
Miss New Mexico's former Executive Director Greg Smith has been indicted for stealing and mismanaging more than $21,000 in scholarship money. The money was intended for young women like Chavez.
"He used some of those funds to buy semen that comes from a bull for his breeding business, rather than give that in a scholarship for a New Mexican," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "That's insulting."
Balderas told KOB 4 Smith now faces 18 charges, including fraud and embezzlement.
"They even charged him with racketeering which means that he converted a pageant organization into a criminal organization," Balderas said.
As for Chavez, she's searching for accountability.
"Justice. He's a grown adult, he knows what he did," Chavez said. "Hopefully he'll be held accountable for his actions."
The attorney general also has a message for lawmakers – he wants to see more accountability and oversight for organizations, especially ones that work with youth.
