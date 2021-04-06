Former MMA fighter Tyler East shot, killed in Los Lunas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 06, 2021 11:12 AM
Created: April 06, 2021 10:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Valencia County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Tyler East, a former MMA fighter, was shot and killed in Los Lunas Monday evening.
Authorities said the shooting happened near Highway 314 by the airport. State police will be handling the investigation.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company