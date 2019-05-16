Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed | KOB 4
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed

Eddie Garcia
May 16, 2019 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The site of an old Hastings building in northeast Albuquerque is getting new life.

The location at Tramway and Candelaria is being transformed into a new development.

Developer Daniel Kearney says the location is prime for foot and bike traffic.

"Instead of having large boxes for going and shopping, now people are turning to wanting experiences, wanting places to gather," said Kearney.

One of Albuquerque's booming brewers is among the companies that have signed on to lease space at Bridges on Tramway.

"Right now we have Boxing Bear and we have a CBD boutique," Kearney said.

Kearny is in talks with a coffee shop, a bike store and possibly a yoga studio to occupy the space. 

"The same people who are drinking craft beer are also drinking craft coffee and they also might go to a local yoga studio here in town, so the idea is to put them all together in one place so they can all benefit each other," Kearney said.

