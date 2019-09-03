Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida

“We raced to Sam's Club, bought three more cases of water, kind of stocked up,” she said. “And it's just kind of a waiting game.”

Stigsell moved to Florida about a year ago.

She and her family had already prepared for the possibility of a hurricane then, but nothing happened.

This time, she thinks things will be different.

"It's really nerve-wracking at first, but you have to remain calm,” Stigsell said. “It's definitely interesting compared to living in a state that doesn't really get natural disasters."