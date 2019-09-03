Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida | KOB 4
Former New Mexican prepares for Hurricane Dorian while living in Florida

Grace Reader
September 03, 2019 08:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former New Mexican is in Florida as Hurricane Dorian prepares to make landfall.

“This has been definitely the biggest storm that, actually they're saying that's hit the coast since 1935, I believe," said Ellie Stigsell, who grew up in Albuquerque.

Stigsell said she has been preparing for the storm.

“We raced to Sam's Club, bought three more cases of water, kind of stocked up,” she said. “And it's just kind of a waiting game.”

Stigsell moved to Florida about a year ago.

She and her family had already prepared for the possibility of a hurricane then, but nothing happened.

This time, she thinks things will be different.

"It's really nerve-wracking at first, but you have to remain calm,” Stigsell said. “It's definitely interesting compared to living in a state that doesn't really get natural disasters."

September 03, 2019 08:49 PM
September 03, 2019 02:47 PM

