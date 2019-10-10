Former New Mexico film set to be destination for whiskey tasting event

The Whiskey Classic allows people to try new whiskeys while getting to see behind the scenes of a Netflix set.

"We are at the San Cristobal Movie Ranch,” Brown said. “It was built by Netflix a few years ago to be the set for ‘Godless’”.

Filmed back in 2017, ‘Godless’ tells the story of a community governed by women.

"It's a show about an incredible town of women," Brown said. "All the men are dead and the women are taking over and running this town."

Brown said this event will feature whiskeys from all-around the world.

"I'm filling it with over 50 whiskeys, 20 different spirits, wine, beer, cider, something for everyone," she said. "We have whiskeys from Japan, from Canada, from the UK, bourbons from Kentucky and of course New Mexico distillery's are showing up.”

Brown said more than a thousand people showed up for last year’s Whiskey Classic and this year she expects even more to attend.

“Last year we sold out with 1,300 attendees, this year the sellout is 2,200 people,” she said.

Tickets are priced at $120 and are all-inclusive: Drinks, food, parking, carriage rides, live entertainment, a western booth and take-home gifts.

A portion of the proceeds with the event will help fund a new scholarship for CNM’s Beverage and Brewing Management students.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.