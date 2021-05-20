Former New Mexico workforce secretary says he left following numerous threats | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Former New Mexico workforce secretary says he left following numerous threats

Former New Mexico workforce secretary says he left following numerous threats

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 20, 2021 01:03 PM
Created: May 20, 2021 12:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The former New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley is sharing why he resigned.

McCamley said multiple threats led him to try to leave quietly. He is also choosing to move out of state because of concern for his family's safety.

"Starting with the pandemic, threats made to the department by phone were pretty common," McCamley tweeted. "People would show up at the office and try to start fights with security guards."

The former secretary shared examples of violence – including broken windows and a photo of a state car that was destroyed at the department's Las Cruces office. He said a fire bomb was used and the explosion was so hot that it melted the car's engine block.

In March, McCamley became aware of a man who blamed him for his wife's unemployment issues and had called one of the department's offices to ask where McCamley lived. In the next month, McCamley received a letter from an unemployment claimant – delivered to his home address.

McCamley said it wasn't threatening, but he realized it was "only a matter of time" before more of his personal information was shared on social media and could get into the wrong hands.

"After considering the situation for the weekend, I let the governor's office know the next Monday of my decision to resign," he said. "That was only strengthened when five days later a letter appeared at my mother's address."

McCamley said he is proud of the work accomplished by the department and that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her team "have been nothing but supportive, classy, and understanding."

He also acknowledged that he understands the pain, frustration and anger experienced by so many over the course of the pandemic.

McCamley's disclosure about the threats comes one day after a new report revealed New Mexico has overpaid between $100 million and $250 million dollars in unemployment benefits.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
Lawmakers in shock after learning state overpaid millions in unemployment benefits
Lawmakers in shock after learning state overpaid millions in unemployment benefits
Organizers announce return of New Mexico State Fair
Organizers announce return of New Mexico State Fair