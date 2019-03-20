Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance
Chris Ramirez
March 20, 2019 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former Catholic priest who is charged with raping a young girl made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Sabine Griego, 81, is accused of violently and repeatedly sexually assaulting a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School in Albuquerque during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Griego appeared via camera from the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center.
Judge Linda Rogers found that there is probable cause to move this case forward.
She based that decision on what she read in the criminal complaint.
“Having read it, I believe quite strongly that there is probable cause,” Judge Rogers said.
A woman identified "Jane Doe A" told agents Griego routinely removed her from class and rape her.
The woman said on one occasion, Griego slammed her head into a table during a rape, breaking her nose.
She told investigators that Griego raped her while then-archbishop Robert Sanchez was in the room.
Griego will be back in court within the next two weeks.
The New Mexico Attorney General's Office plans to argue that Griego is a danger to society and should remain in jail until his criminal trial.
Credits
Updated: March 20, 2019 05:31 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 03:58 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved