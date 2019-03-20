Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance

Judge Linda Rogers found that there is probable cause to move this case forward.

She based that decision on what she read in the criminal complaint.

“Having read it, I believe quite strongly that there is probable cause,” Judge Rogers said.

A woman identified "Jane Doe A" told agents Griego routinely removed her from class and rape her.

The woman said on one occasion, Griego slammed her head into a table during a rape, breaking her nose.

She told investigators that Griego raped her while then-archbishop Robert Sanchez was in the room.

Griego will be back in court within the next two weeks.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office plans to argue that Griego is a danger to society and should remain in jail until his criminal trial.

