Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance

Chris Ramirez
March 20, 2019 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former Catholic priest who is charged with raping a young girl made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sabine Griego, 81, is accused of violently and repeatedly sexually assaulting a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School in Albuquerque during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Griego appeared via camera from the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center.

Judge Linda Rogers found that there is probable cause to move this case forward. 

She based that decision on what she read in the criminal complaint.

“Having read it, I believe quite strongly that there is probable cause,” Judge Rogers said.

A woman identified "Jane Doe A" told agents Griego routinely removed her from class and rape her.

The woman said on one occasion, Griego slammed her head into a table during a rape, breaking her nose.

She told investigators that Griego raped her while then-archbishop Robert Sanchez was in the room.

Griego will be back in court within the next two weeks.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office plans to argue that Griego is a danger to society and should remain in jail until his criminal trial.
 

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: March 20, 2019 05:31 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 03:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center
Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center
Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor
Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor
Mountain lions spotted on popular trail in the Sandias
file photo
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Advertisement




Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance
Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance