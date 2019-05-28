Former NM judge killed while riding his bike | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Former NM judge killed while riding his bike

Christina Rodriguez
May 28, 2019 10:30 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — A former judge in New Mexico was killed while riding his bike Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m on West 2nd Street in Roswell. Police say Judge Alvin Jones was hit and killed by a minivan.

He was born in New Mexico and spent most of his life in the state. He retired from the bench in 2004. 

Jones was 74 years old. 

