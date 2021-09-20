Former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on criminal charges

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 20, 2021 02:52 PM
Created: September 20, 2021 10:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton on Monday was indicted on 28 criminal charges.
According to court documents filed Monday morning with the Clerk's Office, Williams Stapleton's charges include ten counts of 4th Degree Felony Engaging in an Official Act for Personal Financial Gain, seven counts of racketeering and four counts of fraud.
Williams Stapleton on July 30 resigned from her NM House District 19 seat following the July 28 execution of search warrants on her home and business, stemming from allegations that she pocketed public money for her personal gain. She was among a dozen APS employees put on paid leave after the warrants were executed.
APS on Aug. 31 fired Williams Stapleton, amid allegations of the former representative using her Career and Technical Education director and coordinator position to pocket public money.
In a letter sent in April, APS Superintendent Scott Elder flagged 'suspected violations' involving Williams Stapleton's alleged involvement in questionable payments.
The Bernalillo County Commission on Aug. 24 appointed Kay Bounkeua to fill the District 19 seat.
