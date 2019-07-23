Former NMSP officer starts security company that uses advanced technology
Brittany Costello
July 23, 2019 10:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A retired New Mexico State Police officer is on a mission to help people from becoming a victim of crime.
“I just got tired of hearing customers tell me, 'I’m paying for an alarm system and I’m paying monthly and I’m still getting burglarized,’” said Peter Kindig, who owns Narrow Gate Security.
Kindig’s company uses live 24/7 video monitoring, security officers, artificial intelligence and two-way communication to stop crimes before they happen.
Rick Alcon, owner of R&S Powersports, says criminals caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages and property loss at his three locations.
“We were pretty much on the catch and release program, like many other businesses are,” Alcon said. “People would get caught, they would go to jail for a day or two or a weekend and they would be right back out on the street.”
Alcon has been using Kindig's company for about a year, and he said the change is dramatic.
“The very first night we put it... we had 25 penetration attempts by homeless people, and we thwarted 25,” Alcon said.
The technology is currently only being used and tested by businesses.
However, Kindig plans on making the technology available for homes in September.
