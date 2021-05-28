Former pension boss sues New Mexico over pay discrimination

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former head of New Mexico’s pension system for educators has accused Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others of denying her equal pay.

Jan Goodwin filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, saying she was forced to leave her position at the Educational Retirement Board earlier this year because of longstanding pay inequity issues. The lawsuit alleges that the Lujan Grisham administration denied equal pay to Goodwin in violation of the state’s Fair Pay for Women Act.