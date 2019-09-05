Former pilot shares history of the ABQ Sunport in new book
Casey Torres
September 05, 2019 11:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Sunport is the place where people connect to other parts of the world via plane. But tucked away near the Airport Post Office – is the Albuquerque Municipal Airport. It's known simply as the "old terminal."
However, it was a hub for airplanes and hundreds of people in the 1900s. It opened in 1939, but now, it's a building used by TSA.
Fred De Guio worked at the Sunport for nearly 40 years as an airport operations agent. He became fascinated with the evolution of the Sunport, so he wrote a book dedicated to the many planes that transported people to other cities and brought others back home.
"It's really exciting to go back and see and remembered all that had happened. Things that you may have forgotten that happened," he said.
He retired two years ago. Guio said it took him about a year of hard research and collection pictures before his book titled, "Images of Aviation: Albuquerque International Airport" was published in July.
"I just gathered as much as I could and tried to piece together the history and understand it exactly how it all happened, and put it together," he said.
The book is 128 pages, with pictures of various planes that connected at the old terminal. Guio said a total of 18,000 words was his limit for the book, but he went over that.
On Sept. 7, Guio will have a book signing at Bookworks Albuquerque on Rio Grande at 3 p.m.
Guio hopes people will stop by and enjoy the history of the Sunport for what it was for others before us.
