Former priest accused of rape released from custody | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former priest accused of rape released from custody

Former priest accused of rape released from custody

Marian Camacho
March 25, 2019 12:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former Catholic priest accused of raping a young girl has been released from custody.

Advertisement

Judge Charles Brown released Sabine Griego from custody Monday on his own recognizance.

Under his conditions of release, Griego will not be allowed to be alone with anyone under the age of 18. He also can not have any unsupervised time with anyone under the age of 18.

The 81-year-old is accused of violently sexually assaulting a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School in Albuquerque multiple times during the late 80s and early 90s.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 25, 2019 12:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Family asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect
Family asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect
Advertisement




Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Nonprofit educates teens, parents on safe driving
Nonprofit educates teens, parents on safe driving
PNM: Monday's brief Sunport power outage was planned for repairs
Line of passengers during Saturday's power outage at the Sunport.
3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg
3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg