Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Marian Camacho
March 25, 2019 12:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former Catholic priest accused of raping a young girl has been released from custody.
Judge Charles Brown released Sabine Griego from custody Monday on his own recognizance.
Under his conditions of release, Griego will not be allowed to be alone with anyone under the age of 18. He also can not have any unsupervised time with anyone under the age of 18.
The 81-year-old is accused of violently sexually assaulting a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School in Albuquerque multiple times during the late 80s and early 90s.
