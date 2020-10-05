Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 05, 2020 02:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former Catholic priest accused of raping a young girl died before his trial.
Sabine Griego was accused of violently sexually assaulting a student at Queen of Heaven Catholic School in Albuquerque multiple times during the late 80s and early 90s.
Griego was not in custody while he was awaiting a trial. A judge had released him on his own recognizance.
Under his conditions of release, Griego was not be allowed to be alone with anyone under the age of 18. He also could not have any unsupervised visits with anyone under the age of 18.
The Attorney General's Office released the following statement about Griego's death:
“We are disappointed that the survivors of his abuse will not get their day in court, but our office will continue to hold institutions and those in positions of power accountable for their abuses in these cases,” said Matt Baca, of the AG’s office.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company