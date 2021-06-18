Former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small nominated for role in Biden administration | KOB 4
Former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small nominated for role in Biden administration

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 18, 2021 11:11 AM
Created: June 18, 2021 10:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate former New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small for under secretary of rural development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Torres Small represented southern New Mexico in Congress for one term after being elected in 2018. She lost her seat to Rep. Yvette Herrell last November.

Torres Small was the first woman and first person of color to represent New Mexico's second congressional district. Before that, she was an attorney focused on water rights.

If confirmed, Torres Small would be the second New Mexico congresswoman added to the Biden administration. Former Rep. Deb Haaland was confirmed as secretary of the Department of Interior earlier this year.

Democrat Melanie Stansbury was sworn in as Haaland's replacement in Congress earlier this week.


