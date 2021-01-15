Former residents file lawsuit against Albuquerque apartment complex following fire

Joy Wang
Updated: January 15, 2021 06:23 PM
Created: January 15, 2021 03:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ten seniors who were displaced after a fire at the Encino Terrace Apartments have filed a lawsuit.
They claim the complex could have prevented the fire.
"An explosion, that was later found out due to an investigation by the Fire Marshal, that was caused by smoking, while somebody was using an oxygen tank," said Bill Russell, who is representing the 10 former tenants.
"They didn't have anywhere to go," he added. "They were essentially homeless without medication that they needed to care for themselves. Without clothing. They were out there with their pajamas and the rest of their clothing, drenched by the sprinkler system that had no certification, there was no idea when that had been last checked or serviced or maintained.
Russell said it's not the first time AFR had to respond to an incident like the one at the Encino Terrace Apartments.
The lawsuit points to an AFR report from a month before that may incident stating a caller reported their oxygen machine was on fire.
The report lists the same unit that caught fire in May.
"The Fire Marshal had been dispatched to Encino Terrace had witnessed burns on either oxygen tubing, carpet and, and other things, located in a unit at the Encino Terrace Apartment complex and notice that this is a hazard," Russell said. "That this has a potential to cause a fire or an explosion."
Russell claims the fire could have been avoided if the complex had taken appropriate action. They're alleging negligence and suing for damages.
KOB 4 reached out to Encino Terrace, and was referred to a manager with Monarch Properties. Their attorney said they wouldn't be commenting on pending litigation.
