Former residents file lawsuit against Albuquerque apartment complex following fire

Russell said it's not the first time AFR had to respond to an incident like the one at the Encino Terrace Apartments.

The lawsuit points to an AFR report from a month before that may incident stating a caller reported their oxygen machine was on fire.

The report lists the same unit that caught fire in May.

"The Fire Marshal had been dispatched to Encino Terrace had witnessed burns on either oxygen tubing, carpet and, and other things, located in a unit at the Encino Terrace Apartment complex and notice that this is a hazard," Russell said. "That this has a potential to cause a fire or an explosion."

Russell claims the fire could have been avoided if the complex had taken appropriate action. They're alleging negligence and suing for damages.

KOB 4 reached out to Encino Terrace, and was referred to a manager with Monarch Properties. Their attorney said they wouldn't be commenting on pending litigation.

