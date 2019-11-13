Former Rio Arriba Co. deputy indicted for tasing incident | KOB 4
Former Rio Arriba Co. deputy indicted for tasing incident

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 13, 2019 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A grand jury indicted former Rio Arriba County deputy Jeremy Barnes Wednesday.

Barnes faces a charge of child abuse for an incident that stems from tasing a student with special needs at Espanola Valley High School.

In a police report, Barnes claimed the boy was "verbally uncooperative and kept refusing to comply with security to be searched" for drugs. 

Video from a lapel camera showed the deputy using his Taser after the boy called him a slur. 

Barnes no longer works for the department. 


