Former Rio Arriba Co. deputy indicted for tasing incident

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 13, 2019 05:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A grand jury indicted former Rio Arriba County deputy Jeremy Barnes Wednesday.
Barnes faces a charge of child abuse for an incident that stems from tasing a student with special needs at Espanola Valley High School.
In a police report, Barnes claimed the boy was "verbally uncooperative and kept refusing to comply with security to be searched" for drugs.
Video from a lapel camera showed the deputy using his Taser after the boy called him a slur.
Barnes no longer works for the department.
