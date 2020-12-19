Former soldier becomes 100th graduate of Veterans Court

“The other options at the time didn't seem too great in comparison. Jail time, even the thought of doing it, because I was in school at the time. I didn't want to postpone school because I was getting close to graduation,” he said.

On Thursday, Jefferson became the Veterans Court 100th graduate. The program aims to turn former service members who have fallen on hard times into law-abiding citizens. That means providing alcohol abuse treatment or mental health help that may stem from their time in the military.

Since getting the DWI’s Jefferson has been working on the front lines of the COVID pandemic as a registered nurse.

"And these specialty courts don't look at is what you did, but they look overall your mental health, your physical health, ways to improve you as a person and a citizen of the community,” he said.

The court also offers other programs for substance abuse and behavioral health.