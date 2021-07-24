Former state police officer convicted of drug charges

The Associated Press
Created: July 24, 2021 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico State Police Officer has been convicted of distributing marijuana intended for a 16-year-old girl he pulled over and a separate drugs-for-sex scheme.
U.S. District Court records show 36-year-old Daniel Capehart of Bloomfield was convicted Thursday of two counts of distributing marijuana and a third count of distributing methamphetamine.
Capehart faces between five and 40 years in prison for a series of drug drops arranged by undercover officers and FBI agents in 2018, including two near schools.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)