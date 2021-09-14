Former tax official gets probation in embezzlement case

BERNALILLO,. N.M. (AP) — A former head of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has been sentenced to five years of probation in an embezzlement case involving her accounting firm.

A state judge last week sentenced former Secretary Demesia Padilla on convictions for embezzlement and computer access with intent to defraud or embezzle. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Padilla faced up to 18 years in prison but Judge Cindy Mercer suspended all prison time.