Former teacher accused of child sex abuse to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former elementary school teacher, who is accused of sexually abusing a fourth student, will remain in jail pending a trial.
Danny Aldaz appeared by video from jail for a detention hearing Friday. Prosecutors asked Judge Brett Loveless to keep in him jail until trial.
"He is an incredible danger to the community," said Jordan Machin. "He in an incredible danger to society and to children."
Aldaz was initially arrested in February, and re-arrested on new charges Monday-- after a fourth second-grade student came forward, accusing him of sexual abuse.
Some of the allegations stem from his time as a teacher at Valle Vista Elementary School, and others date back to 2013.
Two other judges had released Aldaz on the strictest conditions of release. He had to wear a GPS monitor, and wasn't allowed to have contact with children.
However, Judge Loveless said he believes Aldaz should be behind bars.
"I think that if this were a few incidents, then perhaps be a different story. But these are four separate incidents involving children whose only contact with the defendant was being in his classroom, which speaks to a level of opportunity and seeking out an opportunity to abuse these children - that presents such a magnitude of risk that I don't think that the conditions of release the court could fashion would adequately protect the community," he said.
