Former teacher accused of child sex abuse to remain behind bars

Two other judges had released Aldaz on the strictest conditions of release. He had to wear a GPS monitor, and wasn't allowed to have contact with children.

However, Judge Loveless said he believes Aldaz should be behind bars.

"I think that if this were a few incidents, then perhaps be a different story. But these are four separate incidents involving children whose only contact with the defendant was being in his classroom, which speaks to a level of opportunity and seeking out an opportunity to abuse these children - that presents such a magnitude of risk that I don't think that the conditions of release the court could fashion would adequately protect the community," he said.