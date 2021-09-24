Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident | KOB 4

Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident

Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident

The Associated Press
Created: September 24, 2021 06:01 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle.

Details of the incident that led to Jones’ 5:45 a.m. arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police.

Jail and court records showed Jonathan Dwight Jones, 34, posted $8,000 bail and was due for an initial court appearance Saturday, with an Oct. 26 date for prosecutors to file criminal charges. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor. The vehicle charge is a felony, with damage reported at more than $5,000.

It was not immediately clear if Jones had an attorney.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. declined to comment, citing an active police investigation.

Jones lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but he attended a Thursday night UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Park MGM hotel honoring his 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman doused in gasoline, set on fire
APD: Woman doused in gasoline, set on fire
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 714 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 714 additional COVID-19 cases
2 New Mexicans have died of Ivermectin toxicity, state health officials say
2 New Mexicans have died of Ivermectin toxicity, state health officials say
BCSO issues alert for missing 14-year-old girl
Photo courtesy of BCSO
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands