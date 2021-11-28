Former UFC fighter battles COVID

Two months can make a big difference when you're battling COVID-19. On Sept. 6, Sanchez shared a video on Instagram of him and his daughter, showering their kitten with kisses.

Fast-forward to Nov. 25, when he posted a selfie from a hospital on Twitter, with the caption, "pneumonia Covid never give up."

According to his social media, the Albuquerque native has been battling the virus now for 28 days.

But Sanchez has also been outspoken on social media in recent months about his opinion of the COVID-19 vaccine. He reposted a video in late September, saying Dr. Vlamir Zelenko “made some very strong arguments.”

The video comes from a website called stopworldcontrol.com, that has published several anti-vaccine articles.

He's caption underneath says, "my goal is the quality of life being upgraded no matter what. We are all one."

Ten days earlier, he also posted this on Instagram-- asking, "do you want your child to be an experiment with a COVID vaccine? My daughter is eight and I fear when our government tries to push this experimental vaccine on our children!"

But on Twitter on Nov. 27, he posted "I'm not a antivaxxer! Just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is advancing at light speeds right."

Social media also shows he got antibody treatments last week, and had blood clots in both legs on Thanksgiving.

He followed that post with one of an x-ray of his lungs, showing them speckled with white spots. He admits that COVID is "no joke", and makes sure to thank the world for its prayers.

KOB 4 reached out to Sanchez on Instagram and Twitter, he didn't get back.