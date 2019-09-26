Former UNM AD Paul Krebs' trial scheduled for Oct. 2020

Around 50 witnesses are expected to testify at the trial.

According to the charging documents, Krebs used more than 24,000 dollars of university money to pay for a Scotland golf trip for three people who were not affiliated with UNM. He’s also accused of trying to cover his tracks.

Last year, - the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General released a report that detailed clues of a cover-up.

The report quotes emails from Krebs. In one email, Krebs said “bigger issue is that I was not forthcoming with press re Scotland... I mislead them and our donors and our actual expenses will come out."

In another email to his wife, Krebs said "delete everything I sent when done so nothing discoverable in IPRA requests."

All the charges Krebs faces carry prison time. The most severe would put him behind bars for nine years if he is found guilty.