Former UNM AD Paul Krebs' trial scheduled for Oct. 2020
Ryan Laughlin
September 26, 2019 05:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs has gone from esteemed leader to facing the possibility of prison time.
Krebs, who is facing seven felony charges that range from embezzlement to larceny, was in court Thursday to learn about his upcoming trial.
It will begin Oct. 2020, and it's expected to last two or three weeks.
Around 50 witnesses are expected to testify at the trial.
According to the charging documents, Krebs used more than 24,000 dollars of university money to pay for a Scotland golf trip for three people who were not affiliated with UNM. He’s also accused of trying to cover his tracks.
Last year, - the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General released a report that detailed clues of a cover-up.
The report quotes emails from Krebs. In one email, Krebs said “bigger issue is that I was not forthcoming with press re Scotland... I mislead them and our donors and our actual expenses will come out."
In another email to his wife, Krebs said "delete everything I sent when done so nothing discoverable in IPRA requests."
All the charges Krebs faces carry prison time. The most severe would put him behind bars for nine years if he is found guilty.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Created: September 26, 2019 05:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved