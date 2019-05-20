Court hearing for former UNM athletic director delayed
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 09:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs was expected in court Monday for a hearing to determine whether there is probable cause for him to face criminal charges, but that hearing has been delayed.
He was originally facing five felony charges including fraud, but during his arraignment in February, two more charges were added including attempt to commit a felony related to tax fraud and violating ethical principles of public office.
Krebs is accused of spending UNM funds on a golf trip to Scotland. Documents show he then made an anonymous tip of $25,000 to try to cover it up.
If he is found guilty, he could face up to 15 years behind bars.
