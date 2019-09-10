Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities | KOB 4
Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities

Justine Lopez
September 10, 2019 10:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and was booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Records show he was later released.

A judge gave Krebs until Oct. 2 to turn himself in. Krebs faces embezzlement and other charges.

Krebs is scheduled to appear in court Sept 26.

Updated: September 10, 2019 10:01 PM
Created: September 10, 2019 09:46 PM

