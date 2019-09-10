Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Justine Lopez
September 10, 2019 10:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and was booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Records show he was later released.
A judge gave Krebs until Oct. 2 to turn himself in. Krebs faces embezzlement and other charges.
Krebs is scheduled to appear in court Sept 26.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates
