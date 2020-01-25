Former UNM players defend Bradbury amid accusations

“Maybe the 20th transfer will be the thing that opens up the case," Bovero said in part in a tweet.



According to the letter, “Bovero brought these issues to Athletic Director Eddie Nunez. The athletic department did a full investigation and found no formal evidence of mistreatment, and Jayda and Coach Bradbury left the meeting on good terms.”

KOB 4 reached out to Bovero on social media but did not hear back.

Meantime, one of the former players to sign the letter, Laneah Bryan, told KOB 4 she didn’t think players leaving was a cause for concern.

"And I think now in NCAA there's been more transfers than ever so I don't think it's too concerning,” she said. “You know, there's a lot of players that transfer."

“Mike is the type of coach that when push comes to shove, he'll have your back through whatever, so we felt it was important to have his back now," she added.

KOB 4 asked coach Bradbury about the letter after Saturday’s game at the Pit.

"I appreciate any support, but I'm just focused on trying to get better on Monday at practice,” he said.

Current UNM guard Aisia Robertson agreed.

"At the end of the day, we all support coach Mike and we'll always have his back but our main focus is what we do on the court and in practice and we keep the social media on social media," Robertson said.



