Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 30, 2020 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former volleyball coach is facing more than 50 felony charges for having sex with minors.
Ryan Kapuscinski, now 28, was arrested for having sex with three girls while they were between the ages of 11 and 15.
The crimes allegedly happened between 2015 and 2018 when Kapuscinski was in his 20s.
Kapuscinski was previously arrested in 2014 for having sex with a minor but pleaded no contest and received probation and a conditional discharge.
At the time, he was working for the New Mexico Juniors Volleyball Club in Albuquerque where he coached females ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old.
Kapuscinski is now facing 52 felonies including 44 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.
A motion to hold him without bond was granted by a district court judge.
In those documents, the district attorney’s office wrote: “Over the course of a few years, the defendant raped at least three young girls. This is a person that has absolutely no regard for the safety of others, and preys on vulnerable and innocent victims to gratify is own sexual pleasures.”
Kapuscinski’s attorney told KOB 4 that his client vehemently denies the allegations and plans to plead not guilty moving forward.
