Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again

At the time, he was working for the New Mexico Juniors Volleyball Club in Albuquerque where he coached females ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old.

Kapuscinski is now facing 52 felonies including 44 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

A motion to hold him without bond was granted by a district court judge.

In those documents, the district attorney’s office wrote: “Over the course of a few years, the defendant raped at least three young girls. This is a person that has absolutely no regard for the safety of others, and preys on vulnerable and innocent victims to gratify is own sexual pleasures.”

Kapuscinski’s attorney told KOB 4 that his client vehemently denies the allegations and plans to plead not guilty moving forward.