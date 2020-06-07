'It was a good run for 10 years': Forest Fenn confirms treasure has been found

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The search for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure has come to an end.
“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago," said Fenn in a statement on his website. "I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot. I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries. So the search is over. Look for more information and photos in the coming days."
The 89-year-old war veteran and author from Santa Fe said he hid the chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains back in 2010.
Fenn's cryptic six-stanza poem gave clues to the location of the hidden treasure. He labeled the hunt the "Thrill of the Chase".
The treasure chest is said to be a 12th century bronze box containing gold and precious jewels.
"It was a good run for 10 years and maybe 500,000 people joined in the search. I don’t know whether I am glad or sad, but I’m certainly not neutral," Fenn told KOB 4.
