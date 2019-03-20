Foster parent accused of trying to meet child for sex after chatting online
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Special agents with the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General arrested Joshua Saavedra Wednesday.
While conducting an undercover chat operation, agents said Saavedra agreed to meet up with the fictional child for sex.
The agents met Saavedra at a predetermined location, where he was taken into custody.
Agents said Saaveda admitted to being a foster parent.
The New Mexico Office of the Attorney said it is in contact with the New Mexico Children Youth and Families Department to ensure the safety of all children involved.
Saavedra is charged with child solicitation by electronic communication device and child exploitation by prostitution.
