Four chaplains honored in Rio Rancho

As soldiers rushed to lifeboats, the four chaplains of different faiths stayed on board, comforting the wounded and directing others to safety.

"They had their life vests, but they gave theirs away. And they linked arm and arm. And there were actually reports of them singing as the Dorchester went down. And that was the last vision they have. And this vision shows faith and unity among all of our service men and women," Jennings said.

Of the 902 people on board the army transport ship, only 230 survived.

"They just showed unity in their self in an un-sacrificing way that they gave their own lives to sacrifice those of their fellow brothers and sisters that were on the ship that night," Jennings said.