Four chaplains honored in Rio Rancho
Kai Porter
February 03, 2019 10:17 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - 76 years ago today, 672 military officers and civilians were killed when their army transport ship came under attack by a German submarine in the North Atlantic.
Four army chaplains who lost their lives when the ship sank were honored today in Rio Rancho. During a service at the American Legion Post 118, a candle was lit for each of the four chaplains.
"The four chaplains are remembered every year, not just here in New Mexico but at every American Legion post in the world," said William Jennings of American Legion Post 118.
As soldiers rushed to lifeboats, the four chaplains of different faiths stayed on board, comforting the wounded and directing others to safety.
"They had their life vests, but they gave theirs away. And they linked arm and arm. And there were actually reports of them singing as the Dorchester went down. And that was the last vision they have. And this vision shows faith and unity among all of our service men and women," Jennings said.
Of the 902 people on board the army transport ship, only 230 survived.
"They just showed unity in their self in an un-sacrificing way that they gave their own lives to sacrifice those of their fellow brothers and sisters that were on the ship that night," Jennings said.
