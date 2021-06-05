Four people arrested in connection to Albuquerque homicide | KOB 4
Four people arrested in connection to Albuquerque homicide

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 05, 2021 10:08 PM
Created: June 05, 2021 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Four people were arrested Friday in connection to the murder of Joshua Oliver.

He was killed on May 15.

Police said Francisco Aguirre, 20, Marianna Lucero, 21, Andrew Castillo, 26, and Latina Jiron, 20, went looking for Oliver because they believe he broke into a vehicle earlier in the day.

According to a criminal complaint, Aguirre told detectives Castillo handed him the handgun that he used to shoot Oliver.


