Four people arrested in connection to Albuquerque homicide

Updated: June 05, 2021 10:08 PM
Created: June 05, 2021 03:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Four people were arrested Friday in connection to the murder of Joshua Oliver.
Police said Francisco Aguirre, 20, Marianna Lucero, 21, Andrew Castillo, 26, and Latina Jiron, 20, went looking for Oliver because they believe he broke into a vehicle earlier in the day.
According to a criminal complaint, Aguirre told detectives Castillo handed him the handgun that he used to shoot Oliver.
