Four suspects indicted in connection to the murder of two teenagers
October 17, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A grand jury has indicted four suspects in connection to the murders of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef.
Julio Fabian "FaFa" Almentero, 15, was the first suspect to face murder charges. Stephen Goldman Sr., 43, is behind bars pending trial, accused of helping to cover up the murders by torching the car they used.
Goldman's son, Stephen "Calypso" Goldman, 20, has also been indicted, as well as Jimmie "Flex" Atkins, 23. Almentero's uncle, Anthony Aragon, 37, has also been charged with tampering with evidence.
The teens had disappeared in early December last year. Police said the two were taken to the West Mesa where they were killed. Autopsies show the boys were tortured, beaten, stabbed and shot multiple times.
Their bodies were found buried in Sandoval County.
