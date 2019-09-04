Fourth-grade student threatened by another student with a knife

Rio Rancho Public Schools confirmed the incident and said the pocket knife had a two inch blade.

A RRPS spokesperson sent a statement to KOB 4 about the incident:

“I can confirm that on Friday, August 30, we had a student at Puesta del Sol Elementary School verbally threatened by a 4th grade student who also displayed a pocket knife with a 2 inch blade. While we cannot discuss student matters or disciplinary issues, I can assure you that appropriate actions were taken. If at any time we felt there was a concern to student safety, parents would have been notified. In addition, if the parent of the student threatened has concerns about how the incident was dealt with, we have systems and processes in place to work with that parent and address his or her concerns.”

The statement said that appropriate actions were taken, but the mother of the student said that is up for debate.

“I was livid,” she said. “My son was interviewed by both the principal and police before I was even contacted.”

District officials cannot discuss the disciplinary actions for the student who brought the knife to school.

The mother said she feels apprehensive about sending her son back.

“It really bothered me because I feel like they’re really trying to sweep this under the rug. It’s shaken our family,” she said. “I no longer feel safe sending my kid to school.”