Fourth of July celebrations taking place across Albuquerque

Casey Torres
Updated: July 02, 2021 05:19 PM
Created: July 02, 2021 04:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Festival Fourth of July events are taking place across Albuquerque this year.
The Isotopes have games scheduled for July 3 and 4.
The Balloon Fiesta Park will also open their gates at six on July 4. The fireworks show goes off at 9:15 p.m.
A maximum of 3,500 vehicles will be allowed in the park. Parking is $20 per vehicle.
Fireworks will also launch from the following locations at 9:15 p.m.:
