Fourth of July celebrations taking place across Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Fourth of July celebrations taking place across Albuquerque

Casey Torres
Updated: July 02, 2021 05:19 PM
Created: July 02, 2021 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Festival Fourth of July events are taking place across Albuquerque this year.

The Isotopes have games scheduled for July 3 and 4.

The Balloon Fiesta Park will also open their gates at six on July 4. The fireworks show goes off at 9:15 p.m.

A maximum of 3,500 vehicles will be allowed in the park. Parking is $20 per vehicle.

Fireworks will also launch from the following locations at 9:15 p.m.:

  • Ladera Golf Course
  • North Domingo Baca Park
  • EXPO NM
  • Tom Tenorio Park (Bernalillo County)


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico announces return-to-work support payments
New Mexico announces return-to-work support payments
Albuquerque police investigate early morning homicide
Albuquerque police investigate early morning homicide
Epstein's sprawling ranch in New Mexico on market for $27.7M
Epstein's sprawling ranch in New Mexico on market for $27.7M
Family of couple killed in hot air balloon crash shares fond memories as they cope with loss
Family of couple killed in hot air balloon crash shares fond memories as they cope with loss
Federal officials detail what evidence they've collected in hot air balloon crash investigation
Federal officials detail what evidence they've collected in hot air balloon crash investigation