Fourth of July events across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Events are happening across the state as people gather to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
Here's a look at the major celebrations:
Alamogordo
- Red, White and Blue Brew and Music Fest
- July 4
- 10 a.m. - Midnight
- Hang Glider Park
Albuquerque
- Freedom 4th
- July 4
- 3-10 p.m.
- Balloon Fiesta Park
- Isotopes Game and Post-Game Fireworks
- July 4
- Doors open at 5 p.m. Game starts at 6:35 p.m.
- 44th Army Band Independence Weekend Concert
- July 5
- 2-4:30 p.m.
- Albuquerque Museum
Capitan
- Smokey Bear Stampede
- July 4-7
- Lincoln County Fairgrounds
Clovis
Cochiti Lake
- 4th of July Swimming
- 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Cochiti Lake Swim Beach
Farmington/San Juan County
- Residents are invited to light fireworks in the north parking lot of the park.
- McGee Park
- Now through 10 p.m. on July 7
Jemez Springs
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 4
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Las Vegas
- Fourth of July Fiestas
- July 4-7
Los Lunas
- Fourth of July Celebration
- July 4
- 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Mescalero Lake
- Star Spangled Celebration
- July 4
- 3-10 p.m.
- Inn of the Mountain Gods
Red River
- Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
- July 4
- 10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Rio Rancho
- Firework Extravaganza
- July 4
- 6 p.m.
- Loma Colorado Park
Roswell
- Mike Satterfield Memorial Fourth of July Extravaganza
- July 4, 6-10 p.m.
- Cielo Grande Recreation Area
Santa Fe
- Pancakes on the Plaza
- July 4
- 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Santa Fe Plaza
- July 4th Fireworks
- 6-10 p.m.
- Santa Fe Place Mall
Santa Rosa
- Red, White, and Boom Celebration
- July 4
- Park Lake
Socorro
- 4th of July Celebration
- July 4
- 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Macey Center
Taos
Truth or Consequences
- Fireworks Show
- July 6
- 9-10 p.m.
- Elephant Butte Lake
