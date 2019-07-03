Fourth of July events across New Mexico | KOB 4
Fourth of July events across New Mexico

Fourth of July events across New Mexico Photo: Pixabay

Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 11:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Events are happening across the state as people gather to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's a look at the major celebrations:

Alamogordo

Albuquerque

Capitan

Clovis

Cochiti Lake

Farmington/San Juan County

  • Residents are invited to light fireworks in the north parking lot of the park.
  • McGee Park
  • Now through 10 p.m. on July 7

Jemez Springs

Las Vegas

Los Lunas

Mescalero Lake

Red River

Rio Rancho

Roswell

Santa Fe

Santa Rosa

  • Red, White, and Boom Celebration
  • July 4
  • Park Lake

Socorro

  • 4th of July Celebration
  • July 4
  • 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Macey Center

Taos

Truth or Consequences

Marian Camacho


