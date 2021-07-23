Fraction of schools' relief funds budgeted for learning loss | KOB 4
Fraction of schools' relief funds budgeted for learning loss

The Associated Press
Created: July 23, 2021 02:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico schools plan to spend the bulk of the federal coronavirus relief money they’ve received on technology and building upgrades rather than student learning loss.

A report this week before the New Mexico Legislature’s budget committee showed school districts and charters plan to spend 38% of the $490 million they received thus far on technology and HVAC systems.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that schools plan to spend 9% of the funds on learning loss programs and 8% on interventions for at-risk students.


