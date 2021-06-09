Free child care services offered to parents, caregivers for vaccination appointments | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Free child care services offered to parents, caregivers for vaccination appointments

Free child care services offered to parents, caregivers for vaccination appointments

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 09, 2021 01:24 PM
Created: June 09, 2021 01:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two of the largest child care providers in New Mexico will offer free child care to parents and caregivers getting vaccinated or recovering from vaccination.

The drop-in appointments will be offered through KinderCare and Learning Care Group:

  • KinderCare: Call (866) 337-3105 or click here for more information
  • La Petite Academy Call (833) 459-3557 or click here for more information

The offer will last through July 4.

Free transportation to vaccination sites is also available through Lyft and Uber. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque City Council votes to condemn 3 properties
Albuquerque City Council votes to condemn 3 properties
Video: Car dangles off I-40 with two deceased men inside
Video: Car dangles off I-40 with two deceased men inside
Police shoot, kill suspect in Espanola
Police shoot, kill suspect in Espanola
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico
Bike repairs are still in high demand in Albuquerque
Bike repairs are still in high demand in Albuquerque