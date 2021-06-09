Free child care services offered to parents, caregivers for vaccination appointments

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 09, 2021 01:24 PM
Created: June 09, 2021 01:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two of the largest child care providers in New Mexico will offer free child care to parents and caregivers getting vaccinated or recovering from vaccination.
The drop-in appointments will be offered through KinderCare and Learning Care Group:
The offer will last through July 4.
Free transportation to vaccination sites is also available through Lyft and Uber.
